Shukrayaan-1 mission: This ISRO project will uncover secrets of Venus
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 13, 2023
Indian space agency, ISRO, is making good progress with its Shukrayaan-1 mission. ISRO design finalisation is complete, and some instruments are well in development stage.
Shukrayaan-1 mission aims to explore Venus, our closest neighbour, to uncover its secrets. It will study the planet's surface, atmosphere, and geological composition.
ISRO's chief, S. Somanath, sees Venus as an "interesting planet" that can teach us about the formation and evolution of our solar system. Shukrayaan-1 mission may reveal the link between solar radiation and Venus' surface particles.
Shukrayaan-1 mission is a testament to India's growing space exploration capabilities. It will provide invaluable insights into Venus and our solar system.
Venus, often called "Earth's twin," shares similar size and density but boasts a hellish landscape with scorching temperatures of up to 460°C (862°F) and acid filled atmosphere.
A primary Shukrayaan-1 mission objective is to investigate Venus' thick and toxic carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere. Special instruments will examine its composition, dynamics, and chemistry, searching for water vapour.
By exploring Venus, the mission offers a glimpse into Earth's potential past as an uninhabitable planet billions of years ago.
ISRO Chairman Somanath underscores the fascination with Venus and how its exploration can help answer critical questions in space science.
Shukrayaan-1 mission promises to unlock Venus's secrets and deepen our understanding of the solar system.