Shukrayaan-1 mission: This ISRO project will uncover secrets of Venus

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 13, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Indian space agency, ISRO, is making good progress with its Shukrayaan-1 mission. ISRO design finalisation is complete, and some instruments are well in development stage.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Shukrayaan-1 mission aims to explore Venus, our closest neighbour, to uncover its secrets. It will study the planet's surface, atmosphere, and geological composition.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

ISRO's chief, S. Somanath, sees Venus as an "interesting planet" that can teach us about the formation and evolution of our solar system. Shukrayaan-1 mission may reveal the link between solar radiation and Venus' surface particles.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Shukrayaan-1 mission is a testament to India's growing space exploration capabilities. It will provide invaluable insights into Venus and our solar system.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Venus, often called "Earth's twin," shares similar size and density but boasts a hellish landscape with scorching temperatures of up to 460°C (862°F) and acid filled atmosphere.

Photo Credit: NASA

A primary Shukrayaan-1 mission objective is to investigate Venus' thick and toxic carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere. Special instruments will examine its composition, dynamics, and chemistry, searching for water vapour.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

By exploring Venus, the mission offers a glimpse into Earth's potential past as an uninhabitable planet billions of years ago.

Photo Credit: NASA

ISRO Chairman Somanath underscores the fascination with Venus and how its exploration can help answer critical questions in space science.

Photo Credit: NASA

Shukrayaan-1 mission promises to unlock Venus's secrets and deepen our understanding of the solar system.

