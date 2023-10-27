Shukrayaan-1 mission: What is the budget for India's upcoming Venus exploration
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 27, 2023
Shukrayaan-1 mission is projected to cost between RS. 500 crore to Rs. 1000 crore, depending on instrumentation. As per S. Somanath, ISRO's chairman.
ISRO's Recent Success: On August 23, 2023, ISRO Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the South Pole of the Moon, a historic achievement.
Shukrayaan-1 Mission: ISRO's next mission is Shukrayaan-1, focused on exploring Venus. It's set for launch in December 2024, with its inception dating back to 2012.
Launch Date: Optimal launch windows to Venus occur approximately every 19 months. ISRO also considers alternative launch opportunities in 2026 and 2028.
The original mid-2023 launch schedule was delayed to December 2024 due to pandemic disruptions in manufacturing and commercial launch commitments. This delay affected other ISRO projects.
Mission Objectives: Shukrayaan-1 is designed as an orbiter mission with advanced scientific payloads, including high-resolution synthetic aperture radar and ground-penetrating radar.
These advanced instruments will facilitate comprehensive research on Venus, including geological and volcanic activities, surface emissions, wind patterns, cloud cover, and other planetary characteristics.
ISRO's Venus mission is expected to contribute to international efforts in planetary exploration and enhance India's standing in the global space community.
Shukrayaan 1 represents India's commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration, as it prepares to journey to Venus and uncover the mysteries of our neighboring planet.