Sikandar ka Muqaddar, Our Little Secret, Kill, and more: Top 7 weekend OTT watchlist
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Nov 29, 2024
Photo Credit: Netflix
Sikandar ka Muqaddar: Streaming on Netflix, this film dives into a 2008 diamond heist. Investigating officer Jaswinder Singh, played by Jimmy Shergill, delves into the lives of three suspects, leading to a gripping cat-and-mouse chase.
Our Little Secret: This Netflix rom-com reunites Avery (Lindsay Lohan) and Logan (Ian Harding) a decade after their breakup. The story explores their attempts to navigate family drama and unresolved emotions during a festive Christmas gathering.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Lucky Baskhar: Dulquer Salmaan stars in this Telugu film about an ordinary man resorting to clever financial schemes to clear debts. Directed by Venky Atluri, it’s now streaming on Netflix.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Senna: A Netflix series about Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna. It explores his life, career, and legacy, capturing his triumphs and challenges.
Photo Credit: ETV Win
KA: Streaming on ETV Win, KA follows Abhinaya Vasudev, a man with no memory, locked in an interrogation cell. A mysterious device helps unravel his past actions.
Photo Credit: Zee5
Vikkatakavi: This Telugu film on Zee5 is set in 1970s Telangana. Ramakrishna, a young detective, investigates why a village’s residents are mysteriously losing their memories.
Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Kill: On Disney+ Hotstar, this film features commandos trapped on a train battling a gang of bandits in a high-stakes clash.
