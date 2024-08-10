Skip these GTA Online challenges in 2024: Low rewards make them not worth your time
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Aug 10, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA Online offers a variety of missions, heists, and businesses in 2024. While challenges like Daily, Weekly, and Freemode add to the fun, not all of them are worth the time and effort.
The Longest Fall Survived Challenge asks players to jump off high places without dying. Although entertaining, the small payout of $7,000 makes it a less appealing activity in 2024.
The Low Flying Challenge requires players to fly close to the ground for 10 minutes. Despite its intrigue, the low payout of $13,500 and lack of difficulty make it less rewarding.
San Andreas Mercenaries' Tier 4 Challenge demands completing missions on Hard mode without armour, while maintaining high accuracy. The rewards, including $150,000 and a hoodie, are not worth the extensive effort.
The Contract's Tier 4 Challenge requires significant time investment to unlock rewards like $250,000 and a vehicle. Easier ways to earn similar amounts exist, making this challenge less appealing.
Operation Paper Trail’s Tier 4 Challenge is similar to San Andreas Mercenaries, involving tedious missions for modest rewards. Players may find better alternatives for earning money and staying engaged.
Many GTA Online challenges, such as those in Freemode or Career Progress, have become less exciting in 2024. The minimal rewards often don’t justify the time and effort required.
For a more enjoyable experience in GTA Online, players should focus on missions, heists, or businesses that offer better payouts and entertainment, rather than these less rewarding challenges.