Hot Deal! Buy Samsung Galaxy M53 5G for just 3999
Get a massive price cut on Samsung Galaxy M53 5G via amazing Amazon Deal; check the details now. (Samsung)
Buy here
Amazon is offering 21 percent initial discount on the Samsung Galaxy M53 leading to huge price reduction. (Samsung)
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G in Deep Ocean Blue colour is available on Amazon for Rs. 25999 against its retail price of Rs. 32999. (Amazon)
The discount on the phone gives you an opportunity to directly save Rs. 7000 on the phone. (amazon)
Product Page
The e-commerce platform also offers exchange offer which help to further reduce the price of the smartphone.
By availing the exchange offer you will be able to save another up to Rs. 22000 on the phone. All that you need to have is an old smartphone and that too in a good working condition. (Amazon)
With the help of the discount and the exchange offer the price of the phone can come down to just Rs. 3999. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering bank offers too on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G which can be opted for at the time of making payments. (Amazon)
you can get the bank offers including a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 13000. (Amazon)
The offer mentioned above is available on the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. (Amazon)
Check here
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is a considerable option, if you are looking for a smartphone with decent performance.
(Amazon)