Smartphone launches in February 2023: iQOO Neo 7 5G, Vivo Y100, Oppo Find X6, more (iQOO India Twitter)
February is here and several smartphone companies are all set to unveil their latest devices during the month. (Pixabay)
February 1 has already seen the launch of Samsung Galaxy S23 series. While there are many more phones still lined up for the launch. (HT Tech)
Oppo Reno 8T: The phone launched on February 3 for Rs. 29999. It comes with a 120Hz 3D curved screen, 108MP portrait camera, and more. (Oppo India Twitter)
From Oppo Find X6, iQOO Neo 7 5G, Vivo Y100 to more- here are the smartphones that will be launching in February 2023. (Pixabay)
Oppo Find X6: The phone is expected to launch on February 18 as per reports and rumours. However, there is no official information available of the same. (Oppo, Representative Image)
iQOO Neo 7 5G: The phone will be launching on February 16. The phone will be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8200. (iQOO India Twitter)
Realme GT Neo 5: The phone is expected to launch in China in February. (HT Tech)
Vivo Y100: The phone has been officially teased by Vivo and will be launching soon.
(Vivo India Twitter)
Xiaomi 13 series: The series comprises of Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, is expected to launch in February too. (HT Tech, Representative Image)