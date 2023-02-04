Smartphone launches in February 2023: iQOO Neo 7 5G, Vivo Y100, Oppo Find X6, more (iQOO India Twitter)

Published Feb 04, 2023

February is here and several smartphone companies are all set to unveil their latest devices during the month. (Pixabay)

February 1 has already seen the launch of Samsung Galaxy S23 series. While there are many more phones still lined up for the launch. (HT Tech)

Oppo Reno 8T: The phone launched on February 3 for Rs. 29999. It comes with a 120Hz 3D curved screen, 108MP portrait camera, and more. (Oppo India Twitter)

From Oppo Find X6, iQOO Neo 7 5G, Vivo Y100 to more- here are the smartphones that will be launching in February 2023. (Pixabay)

Oppo Find X6: The phone is expected to launch on February 18 as per reports and rumours. However, there is no official information available of the same. (Oppo, Representative Image)

iQOO Neo 7 5G: The phone will be launching on February 16. The phone will be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8200. (iQOO India Twitter)

Realme GT Neo 5: The phone is expected to launch in China in February. (HT Tech)

Vivo Y100:  The phone has been officially teased by Vivo and will be launching soon.  (Vivo India Twitter)

Xiaomi 13 series: The series comprises of Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, is expected to launch in February too. (HT Tech, Representative Image)

