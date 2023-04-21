Smashing! Get Samsung Galaxy A34 5G for Rs. 4749 against Rs. 35499 NOW
The recently launched Samsung Galaxy A34 5G offers great performance at an affordable rate.
And now to make it accessible to a price conscious market, Flipkart has announced astonishing offers on the device.
From discount to exchange and bank offers, you can avail all to reduce the cost of the Galaxy A34 5G.
The phone can be grabbed for just Rs. 4749 against its market price of Rs. 35499, according to Flipkart.
The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy A34 5G is available at a discount of 12% for Rs. 30999.
On ordering the phone on Flipkart, you will be straight away able to save Rs. 4500 on the phone.
On opting the exchange offer, you will be able to save up to Rs. 26250 more on the device.
Flipkart is also offering several bank offers on the Galaxy A34 5G.
The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G runs on Dimensity 1080 chipset and gets a 5000mAh battery.