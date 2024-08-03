Snapchat launches 'Best Friends' lens for friendship day: Create and share custom virtual bracelets
Published Aug 03, 2024
Photo Credit: Snapchat
Celebrate Friendship Day with Snapchat's latest feature!
Photo Credit: Snapchat
Snapchat introduces the new 'Best Friends' Lens, designed to honour the bond of friendship.
Photo Credit: Snapchat
The lens transforms your phone into a virtual friendship bracelet, highlighting your closest connections.
Photo Credit: Snapchat
Snapchatters can customise their virtual bracelet by adding names of friends and themselves.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Developed by Krunal MB Gediya, the lens lets users choose between a wrist display or custom names.
Photo Credit: Pexels
After creating your bracelet, snap a photo and share it with friends to wish them a 'Happy Friendship Day!'
Photo Credit: Snapchat
In India, 85% of Snapchat users enjoy AR lenses for visual expression, making this feature a perfect fit.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Join in the fun this Friendship Day. Get creative with your virtual bracelet and celebrate with your friends!
