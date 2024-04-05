Solar eclipse 2024: NASA shares what not to do during total solar eclipse
Check out the safety precautions suggested by NASA to take during the Solar eclipse 2024.
The Total Solar Eclipse of 2024 is scheduled for April 8. The event will mostly be visible in parts of North America.
NASA is holding an in-person event as well as an online streaming option for viewers to witness the rare cosmic event.
NASA said, “a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada.”
If you also want to watch the total solar eclipse from your location, NASA has provided some precautionary guidelines.
It is suggested not to directly watch the sun during the eclipse. Make sure to use solar viewing glasses.
Make sure to keep your pets indoors as they might feel confused due to changes in events of lights when the eclipse occurs.
If you want to capture the eclipse, use proper solar filters on your smartphones, camera, or telescope.
The safest option for viewers to enjoy the total solar eclipse is to watch the three-hour live stream by NASA on the given date.