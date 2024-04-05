Solar eclipse 2024: NASA shares what not to do during total solar eclipse

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 05, 2024
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Check out the safety precautions suggested by NASA to take during the Solar eclipse 2024. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Total Solar Eclipse of 2024 is scheduled for April 8. The event will mostly be visible in parts of North America.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

NASA is holding an in-person event as well as an online streaming option for viewers to witness the rare cosmic event.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

NASA said, “a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada.”

Photo Credit: Unsplash

If you also want to watch the total solar eclipse from your location, NASA has provided some precautionary guidelines.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

It is suggested not to directly watch the sun during the eclipse. Make sure to use solar viewing glasses.

Photo Credit: NASA

Make sure to keep your pets indoors as they might feel confused due to changes in events of lights when the eclipse occurs.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

If you want to capture the eclipse, use proper solar filters on your smartphones, camera, or telescope.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The safest option for viewers to enjoy the total solar eclipse is to watch the three-hour live stream by NASA on the given date.

Click here