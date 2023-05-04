Solar Maximum arriving EARLY? Severe geomagnetic storms, blackouts to hit Earth
A new study claims that the peak of the ongoing Solar Cycle 25 can arrive earlier than previously estimated.
Many astronomers have been surprised by the sudden increase in solar activity since the beginning of this year.
Recently, the worst geomagnetic storm in 6 years struck the Earth. Auroras were seen as far south as Mexico.
This was unusual because the peak of the ongoing Solar Cycle 25 was calculated to be in mid-2025.
But now, some astronomers believe that the Solar Maximum can arrive much earlier.
A group of scientists have recently published a study that claims that the peak can arrive either at the end of 2023 or by mid of 2024.
This date was calculated by studying the Termination event of the Sun, a relatively new concept in solar physics.
It is a period of time on the sun as short as one month when magnetic fields from one solar cycle abruptly die (they are "terminated") allowing magnetic fields from the next solar cycle to take over.
But what does it mean for us? Essentially, it means that 2023 could be the year when we see terrifyingly intense geomagnetic storms.
More solar flare eruptions will also mean more shortwave radio blackouts.
In worst-case scenario, solar storms can damage satellites, disrupt GPS, mobile networks and internet, cause power grid failures and even affect ground-based electronics.