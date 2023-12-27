Solar storm strike on Earth possible today as CME likely to deliver glancing blows, reports NASA
A CME was hurled towards the Earth on December 24, and it can spark a solar storm today, December 27, reveal NASA models.
On December 24, Christmas Eve day, a coronal mass ejection (CME) was released after a magnetic filament erupted on the Earth-facing side of the Sun. Now, a solar storm is expected to hit Earth.
NASA models earlier revealed that it was likely to deliver a glancing blow to the Earth, triggering a minor solar storm.
The CME sideswipe can spark auroras in the Arctic Circle and high-latitude regions.
SpaceWeather.com said that a G1-class storm was possible today, December 27.
However, since it is not a head-on impact, there is a possibility that the CME entirely misses the Earth.
Due to limited technology, it is not possible to confirm whether or not the CME will actually make an impact.
NASA models were based on data received from its SOHO and SDO satellites observing the Sun.
G1-class solar storms are known to interfere with radio waves, leading to disruptions in communication for mariners, aviators, drone pilots, and more.