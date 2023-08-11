Solar storm tracker: Know everything about India’s Aditya- L1 mission to study the Sun
Aditya- L1, ISRO’s first mission to study the Sun, including phenomena like solar storms, CME, solar flares and more will launch soon. Know everything about it.
Objective of Aditya- L1: The ISRO mission will study the Sun’s corona, and solar storm generators like solar emissions, solar winds, solar flares, and Coronal Mass Ejections (CME), and more.
The mission will be launched using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) XL with 7 payloads (instruments) on board.
The spacecraft will orbit around the Sun-Earth L1( Lagrange point- 1) point, situated roughly 1.5 million km from Earth.
Why study the sun?
As compared to other stars in our solar system, the Sun consists releases huge amounts of energy in the solar system that can be harmful to Earth.
Why L1 point?
This location will ensure uninterrupted solar observation, resulting in ongoing monitoring of solar events.
Major objectives: To understand coronal heating and solar wind acceleration, coronal mass ejection (CME), flares and near-earth space weather. And understand the dynamics of the solar atmosphere.
The Aditya-L1 mission will be launched by ISRO PSLV rocket from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota.
The launch date of the mission is August 26, 2023.