Solar storms, flares, and rising sunspots: Why was the Sun so explosive in 2023? Know reason and what next
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The year 2023 was filled with solar storms, solar flares, and a plethora of sunspots. Scientists believe it will continue well into 2024 as well.
After a very active period of unleashing solar storms, solar flares and sunspots recently, the Sun is subdued right now. However, it will pick up the pace soon and Earth can certainly expect to be hit on a regular basis.
Earth has seen at least 7 X-class solar flare eruptions and multiple solar storm events in 2023.
Why is it happening at this fast rate? It is happening because the Sun is nearing the peak of its solar cycle, a phase known as the solar maximum.
The solar cycle is an 11-year period where the Sun changes its magnetic activity, sunspot count, and overall solar activity. Currently, the Sun is in its 25th solar cycle.
Each solar cycle consists of a peak and a trough, known as solar maximum and solar minimum.
During the solar maximum phase, the activity of the Sun dramatically increases and this is the period when solar storms and solar flares are seen in their most powerful avatars.
If Earth is hit with a G5-class solar storm, sparked by our Sun, it can damage satellites and disrupt wireless communications such as internet services, mobile phones, and GPS.