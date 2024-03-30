Solar System: Earth Vs Mars Vs Other Planets- Facts You Must Know
Photo Credit: NASA
Jupiter is the biggest planet in our solar system, dwarfing Earth with an equatorial diameter of 88,846 miles. This gas giant, located fifth from the Sun, orbits at a distance five times that of our planet.
Photo Credit: NASA
Saturn, with its ice rings, emerges as the second biggest planet, nine times the width of Earth. Its breathtaking beauty captivates watchers as it circles the Sun, 9.5 times further away than our planet.
Photo Credit: NASA
Uranus, the ice giant, is the third biggest planet, measuring four times the size of Earth. Positioned seventh from the Sun, its distant orbit encourages explorers to investigate the mysteries that surround its ice region.
Photo Credit: NASA
Neptune, with its azure hues, claims the fourth spot as the largest planet, boasting a diameter four times wider than Earth. Nestled as the most distant planet from the Sun, its cosmic trip is an astounding 30 times that of Earth to the Sun.
Photo Credit: NASA
Earth, our beloved home, ranks as the fifth largest planet in our solar system, with a familiar equatorial diameter of 7,926 miles. Orbiting at a comfortable distance of 93 million miles from the Sun, it nurtures life amidst the vastness of space.
Photo Credit: NASA
Venus, often dubbed Earth's twin, shares a similar equatorial diameter and orbits just 26 million miles closer to the Sun.
Photo Credit: NASA
Mars, the red planet, stands as the seventh largest, boasting an equatorial diameter about half that of Earth's. It orbits 49 million miles further away from the Sun than our world.
Photo Credit: NASA
Click here
Mercury, the smallest planet, orbits the Sun with an equatorial diameter of one-third that of Earth. Its orbit is defined by its proximity to the Sun, which brings it 57 million miles closer than our own cosmic voyage.