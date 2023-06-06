SoloLearn to Enki, 5 apps that can enhance your Data Science skills, get great job

Want to improve you data science skills? Here are 5 apps that will not only help you enhance your skills but also land you a great job.

Data science 101 :  It is a free App developed by Successcrazzy.It is an all-in-one application that covers everything in data science. This app majorly  educate students about machine learning algorithms. 

SoloLearn: It is one of the best applications to learn Data science. It has biggest collection of content for data science learning. It provides courses like machine learning, SQL, R, Python, algorithms, and data structure for  free for data buffs. It also  helps in developing basic programming concepts.

Basic statistics: It gives access to a huge library of content. It explains the meaning of statistics terms and definitions.  it is a convenient pocket guide to understanding statistics information. This app fulfills each programmers statistical requirements.

Data camp: it's the best app to learn data science online.This app educates you about the process of importing, analyzing, and visualizing the data in your mobile phones.

Enki: It provides courses to develop skills like data science, SQL, and Python. It also provides  interactive and quick quizzes that promote motivational learning. This app is best for both seasonal as well as beginners developers.

