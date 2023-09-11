Sony BRAVIA XR Master Series A95L OLED TV launched; Check price
Sony India today announced the new Bravia XR Master Series A95L OLED TV powered by the Cognitive Processor XR with a new OLED panel. Check out the details here.
The new BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95L OLED was launched in two screen sizes 164 cm (65) and 139 cm (55).
The BRAVIA XR OLED A95L TV has XR OLED Contrast Pro powers the OLED panel so you can enjoy true contrast with the brightest colors and pure blacks.
XR Triluminos Max reproduces 3D color depth with human intelligence for enhanced color brightness with a new OLED Panel.
The newly launched Sony TV comes with a Hands-Free Voice Search feature with which you can interact with the TV to play your favorite shows and movies.
The A95L TV is loaded with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone Auto Game Mode.
The A95L series includes an easy-to-use Game Menu where gamers can tailor their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction with quick access.
The BRAVIA Core app is a pre-loaded exclusively available in BRAVIA XR TVs movie service that allows for redemption of up to 10 new releases and 24 months of unlimited streaming of top movies.
The Sony XR-55A95L TV will be available in the market from today onwards priced at just Rs. 339990.
While the Sony XR-65A95L TV will be available from today onwards priced at just Rs. 419,990.
These Sony TVs will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.