Sony launches SRS-XV500: The ultimate party speaker with powerful sound
Sony India launches the SRS-XV500, a versatile speaker for enhanced party experiences.
It features two X-Balanced Speaker Units for powerful bass and clear vocals, adaptable for vertical or horizontal placement.
Boasting a 25-hour battery life and quick charging, it ensures uninterrupted partying.
The karaoke and guitar inputs with echo and key control enhance entertainment options.
Customizable ambient lighting creates a vibrant party atmosphere, controllable via the Fiestable app.
An intuitive touch panel on the rear allows easy mode and lighting adjustments, even in the dark.
USB connectivity enables music playback and device charging convenience.
IPX4 water resistance rating ensures durability for outdoor use, complemented by a built-in handle for portability.
Remote control functionality via Sony | Music Center and Fiestable apps enhances user convenience.
The speaker's eco-friendly design incorporates recycled plastic, aligning with Sony's environmental initiatives.