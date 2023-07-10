Sony launches WF-C700N truly wireless noise cancelling earbuds; check price and specs
Looking to buy a newly launched wireless earbuds? Check out Sony's new WF-C700N truly wireless noise cancelling earbuds.
Today Sony India launched its new WF-C700N truly wireless noise cancelling earbuds with comfortable, stable fit and immersive sound. It is priced at starting Rs. 8990.
The WF-C700N comes with Noise-cancelling technology to eliminate the background noise.
The WF-C700N also features Adaptive Sound Control which adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are and what you are doing.
The WF-C700N earbuds are shaped to perfectly match the human ear with an ergonomic surface design for a more stable fit, so you can listen for longer without needing a break.
The WF-C700N also provides reliable call quality thanks to the wind noise reduction structure which delivers your voice clearly, even on a windy day.
The earbuds come with a long-lasting battery life of up to 15 hours and smart features.
The WF-C700N delivers high-quality sound thanks to DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) and Sony’s original 5 mm driver unit.
The WF-C700N features a Multipoint connection which means they can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time.
With IPX4 water resistance splashes and sweat will not stop these earbuds, and you can keep on moving to the music.
The WF-C700N will be available across Sony retail stores, the www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India from 15th July 2023 onwards.