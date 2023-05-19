Space geek? Asteroid Tracker app you must download now; it is FREE
NASA has the job of sending warnings about hazardous asteroids on the JPL website. However, if you want much more, then check out this NEO - Asteroid Tracker app if you are a space geek!
If you worry about threats from asteroids, then this asteroid app will help keep you updated with all the information in one place.
Developed by Tchapacan Team, the 'NEO - Asteroid Tracker' app keeps you abreast of asteroids approaching Earth.
It displays tracking information about Near Earth Objects from NASA's CNEOS news.
It shows information on upcoming asteroids along with their name, size, and date of closest distance from the Earth to evaluate the threat of the asteroid.
There is a dedicated section dubbed 'Sentry Watchlist' which reveals whether upcoming asteroid poses a potential threat to planet Earth.
Interestingly, you can also receive daily and weekly notifications that will remind you of approaching asteroids.
If you want to download the app, then just go to the Google Play Store and search ‘NEO - Asteroid Tracker’ and tap on Install. It is free to download but you may get some ads at the bottom.