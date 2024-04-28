Space launches this week: From Starlink to Electron mission, key events to note
A Week of Space Missions: This week has been brimming with space activities, featuring launches every day from SpaceX, China, and Rocket Lab.
Monday's Starlink Launch by SpaceX: On April 22, Falcon 9 lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, at 7:10 P.M. ET, deploying the Starlink Group 6-53 satellites.
Tuesday's Electron Mission by Rocket Lab: Rocket Lab's Electron rocket soared from the Māhia Peninsula, New Zealand, launching the 'Beginning Of The Swarm' mission at 6:00 P.M. ET on April 23.
Wednesday's WorldView Legion Launch by SpaceX: SpaceX returned on Wednesday, launching Falcon 9 with the WorldView Legion 1 & 2 satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, at 11:30 A.M. PT.
Thursday's Shenzhou Mission by China: CASC's Long March 2 rocket initiated the Shenzhou 18 crew rotation from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China, at 8:59 A.M. ET on April 25.
Friday's Another Starlink Launch by SpaceX: On April 26, SpaceX carried out another Falcon 9 launch, deploying the Starlink Group 6-54 satellites from Cape Canaveral at 5:40 P.M. ET.
Sunday's Galileo Mission by SpaceX: To conclude the week, SpaceX plans a Falcon 9 launch for the Galileo FOC FM25 & FM27 from Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The launch time is yet to be announced.
