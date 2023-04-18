Space Weather can BLAST your GPS; here is how
Space weather affects Earth and the lifestyle of humans in different ways; NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center reveals here how space weather can affect your GPS.
Space weather affects technologies and when such conditions arise NOAA puts warnings out and alerts people about it.
Space weather greatly impacts GPS; The Global Positioning System is a satellite-based technology for finding or revealing location of any specific thing including the maps in your car that you consult to get from one place to another.
GPS has changed the face of the society as well as the pace of the society.
Multiple applications of GPS: Oil drilling, aviation, precision agriculture, surveying, military operations, emergency response, recreational, and so much more depend on the continuous availability of this vital satellite navigation system.
GPS has become an integral part of our daily lives, including mobile phones and guidance for our cars and mapping.
It has also played a major role in the system of agriculture, which relies heavily on high accuracy GPS.
In agriculture they use GPS for the purpose of planting seeds with centimetre-level accuracy.
GPS is also used for the purpose of irrigating and fertilizing right where that seed is that too with one centimetre accuracy.
Space weather can harm GPS this way: When Sun is volatile it blasts out solar storms and the material in it it causes GPS to falter and, in some cases, it doesn't work at all.
Space weather storms can interfere with the high accuracy and availability of GPS leading to erroneous information or even complete loss of GPS capabilities.
This way space weather impacts GPS and the productivity related to it. NOAA provides critical information on potential interference to GPS applications to end-users around the world.