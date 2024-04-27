SpaceX rockets from Falcon 1 to Starship SN4- How things changed quickly
The Humble Beginnings: Falcon 1: The Falcon 1 was SpaceX's debut rocket, flying between 2006 and 2009. Despite initial failures, it achieved success with the RazakSAT satellite launch in 2009. Standing at 68 feet tall, it was named after the Millennium Falcon from "Star Wars."
Introducing Falcon 9: SpaceX skipped Falcon 5 and developed Falcon 9, a heavier-lift rocket with nine engines. With a payload capacity of 28,991 lbs., Falcon 9 made its debut in 2010 and has since become a workhorse for SpaceX.
Dragon Dreams: SpaceX's First Space Capsule: Dragon, SpaceX's cargo spacecraft, was unveiled in 2006 for NASA's COTS program. After hitting milestones, Dragon was selected by NASA for commercial resupply services, marking a major step in private spaceflight.
Early Dragon Flights: Dragon's maiden flight in 2010 was followed by an historic docking with the International Space Station in 2012. Despite some hiccups, it marked the first private spacecraft to dock with the ISS.
Grasshopper: Rocket Reusability Tests: Grasshopper was SpaceX's prototype for vertical landing, paving the way for Falcon 9's reusable first stage. Though less publicized, it played a crucial role in SpaceX's development.
Falcon 9 Reusable: F9R Development Rocket: In 2012, SpaceX introduced the Falcon 9 Reusable Development Vehicle, making strides in rocket reusability. Despite an explosion during a test flight, the program continued to evolve.
Falcon Heavy Landings: Falcon Heavy's inaugural flight in 2018 saw successful landings of its side boosters. The core stage, however, met the ocean at high speed, while a Tesla car was sent toward Mars orbit.
Starship MK 1: The Next Frontier: In 2019, SpaceX unveiled its Starship prototype, Starship Mk1. Designed for uncrewed test flights, it aimed for a 12-mile-high test with an orbit goal for 2020.
Crew Dragon Endeavour: SpaceX's First Manned Mission: Scheduled for May 27, SpaceX's Crew Dragon will launch NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS. After successful tests and trials, this mission marks SpaceX's first crewed flight.