Special deal! Samsung Galaxy A73 price falls from 47490 to just 17999 for a LIMITED time
Flipkart's Big Saving Days just concluded on March 15. If you have missed the chance, then here are some special offers which are still live for a limited time. Check out this Samsung Galaxy A73 deal here.
The deal is available for a limited time! Flipkart has extended offers only for today. Hence, you need to hurry! (HT Tech)
The Samsung Galaxy A73 smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage has a retail price of Rs. 47490.
But right now the e-commerce website has a stunning offer that will leave you with massive savings. (HT Tech)
Under the Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut, you can get a flat 11 percent off during the sale and you can buy it for Rs. 41999. (HT Tech)
But you can get additional discounts via bank offers. On HDFC bank credit cards and debit cards, you will be eligible to get Rs. 2000 off.
The lucrative deal doesn’t end here! You can get a whopping Rs. 22000 off on this smartphone via an exchange deal.
The trade-in of your old smartphone could result in an incredibly low price for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. (HT Tech)
However, it's important to keep in mind that the amount of discount you receive will be influenced by the specific device your trade-in.
Taking into account all available discounts (such as bank promotions, reduced prices, and exchange deals), you may be able to acquire it for a mere Rs. 17999.
The Samsung Galaxy A73 is now priced affordably as a 5G smartphone, featuring a Snapdragon 778G chipset and impressive cameras highlighted by a 108MP lens and additional 12MP, 5MP, and 5MP secondary cameras. (HT Tech)