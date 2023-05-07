Special discounts! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, iPhone 13, Google Pixel 7 and more now on sale

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 07, 2023
 iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Pixel 7, and more are on sale on both Amazon and Flipkart.

 All these premium flagship smartphones can be bought under Rs. 60000 in this sale.

iPhone 13: This Flipkart sale is offering flat Rs. 10901  off. iPhone 13 128GB variant can be purchased at just Rs. 58999 against the listed price of Rs. 69000.

 Plus, you can also find several bank offers and exchange deal of up to Rs. 26250.

Google Pixel 7: During this Amazon sale, the Google Pixel 7 5G is fully priced at Rs. 59990, but there is a big discount.

Pixel 7 can be purchased with a big discount for Rs. 44449.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: It is currently priced at Rs. 31999 on Flipkart, a substantial discount from its listed price of Rs. 74999.

There is a Rs. 2,000 bank offer and an exchange deal of up to Rs. 27250.

 iQOO 9 Pro 5G: It is now available at Rs. 44990 with a massive 40% discount on Amazon.

You can also find Rs. 1250 off via bank offers, and up to Rs. 21600 off while exchanging your old smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: The phone is available at Rs. 40999 for a 256GB storage variant during the Amazon sale. You can also get Rs. 3000 off via bank offers. 

