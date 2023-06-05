Special iPhone 14 Plus discount rolled out on Flipkart! Check huge price drop ahead of WWDC 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 05, 2023
Apple WWDC is set for today and it will announce the new iOS 17 that will change the way iPhones work. Just ahead of that, Flipkart has announced a huge iPhone 14 Plus price drop.  

 Flipkart's amazing offer has brought the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to a new low!   

iPhone 14 Plus features a mammoth 6.7-inch display, improved battery life that provides up to 26 hours of continuous video playback, A15 Bionic chipset and dual-camera setup.

The three things you can buy the iPhone 14 Plus for, apart from the giant display, are the brilliant cameras, fast and reliable performance, a stellar battery life.  

Now, this iPhone is available on Flipkart with a big discount. Apart from the initial price cut, there are a number of options to reduce the rate even further.  

These options include bank and exchange offers and together they will cut the iPhone 14 Plus price by a massive amount.

The iPhone 14 Plus, originally priced at Rs. 89900, is now available with a flat Rs. 10901 discount.  

With the help of this discount, you can grab iPhone 14 Plus priced at Rs. 78999. To drive the price down even further, you can take advantage of the exchange deal and bank benefits.  

Flipkart is providing a Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards.   

The Flipkart exchange deal can go as high as up to Rs. 33000 if you trade in your old smartphone. However, you must note that to grab the maximum discount, you will need to fulfil certain conditions.   

Basically, your smartphone should be working and shouldn’t have any damage or scratches.  

This deal is exclusively available on the Product Red colour variant of the iPhone 14 Plus on Flipkart.  

