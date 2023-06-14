Special sale! iPhone 13 Mini discount rolled out; you don't have to pay the full price now
iPhone 13 Mini discount has been rolled out on Amazon that will literally save you thousands of rupees.
iPhone 13 Mini has excellent cameras, its chip is fast.
It is the sales season on Amazon and, in what will delight Apple fans, iPhone 13 Mini deal has been rolled out. Initial price cut to other offers, check them out here.
The iPhone 13 Mini is a compact phone by Apple, with a display size of 5.4 inches. However, it packs a powerful A15 Bionic chipset and the iOS 16 software.
The iPhone 13 Mini deal on the 512GB variant, which is originally priced at Rs. 94900.
However, after the discount, iPhone 13 Mini is priced at Rs. 89999.
Under this iPhone 13 Mini deal, you get a flat 5 percent discount which literally saves you thousands of rupees. Rs. 4901 to be exact.
You can also opt for iPhone 13 Mini exchange offer, which is worth up to Rs. 22500.
How much you will get will be based on the condition of your old smartphone.
iPhone 13 Mini bank offer includes the one on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. These will fetch you a flat discount of Rs. 2000.