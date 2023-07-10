SpiderMan, Captain America to Iron Man – AI photos imagine superheroes as models
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre
Digital artist Manoj Omre reimagines Marvel superheroes like SpiderMan, Captain America, Iron Man and more, with the aid of the AI tool Midjourney in an alternate job – modelling luxury clothes!
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre
Rocket Racoon from Guardians of the Galaxy
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre
Read More
Hulk
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre
Black Widow
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre
Wanda Vision
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre
Black Panther
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre
Click here
Captain America