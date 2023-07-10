SpiderMan, Captain America to Iron Man – AI photos imagine superheroes as models

Published Jul 10, 2023
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre

 Digital artist Manoj Omre reimagines Marvel superheroes like SpiderMan, Captain America, Iron Man and more, with the aid of the AI tool Midjourney in an alternate job – modelling luxury clothes! 

Photo Credit: Manoj Omre

Rocket Racoon from Guardians of the Galaxy

Photo Credit: Manoj Omre

Hulk

Photo Credit: Manoj Omre

Black Widow

Photo Credit: Manoj Omre

Wanda Vision

Photo Credit: Manoj Omre

Black Panther

Photo Credit: Manoj Omre

Captain America

