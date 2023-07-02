Splendid Deal! Grab iPhone 12 for just Rs. 53999
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Want to buy an Apple iPhone 12 but don’t have a budget above 60000 then this deal is a solution for your trouble. Check out this Amazon deal.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Buy here
You can currently grab iPhone 12 on Amazon for just Rs. 53999.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Amazon is offering an initial discount of 18 percent which helps you get a great price cut on the iPhone 12.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12’s original price according to Amazon is Rs. 65900.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Product Page
Amazon is offering an exchange deal too where you can get up to Rs.22950 off.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Regarding the exchange offer price all you need to keep in mind that your old smartphone should be in working condition.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
And do check the exchange availability in your area by entering your Pin code as the exchange deal availability varies from place to place.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The Smartphone comes with several delightful features which will make you feel this deal is really worth it.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The Apple iPhone 12 comes with the iOS 14, but is upgradable immediately to iOS 16. In September, you can upgrade to iOS 17.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The Apple iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, 6.1-inch super retina XDR display.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Click here
Apple iPhone 12 features a 12MP dual rear camera setup along with a 12MP selfie camera, and more.