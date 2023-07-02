Splendid Deal! Grab iPhone 12 for just Rs. 53999

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jul 02, 2023
Want to buy an Apple iPhone 12 but don’t have a budget above 60000 then this deal is a solution for your trouble. Check out this Amazon deal.

You can currently grab iPhone 12 on Amazon for just Rs. 53999.

Amazon is offering an initial discount of 18 percent which helps you get a great price cut on the iPhone 12.

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12’s original price according to Amazon is Rs. 65900.

Amazon is offering an exchange deal too where you can get up to Rs.22950 off.

Regarding the exchange offer price all you need to keep in mind that your old smartphone should be in working condition.

 And do check the exchange availability in your area by entering your Pin code as the exchange deal availability varies from place to place.

The Smartphone comes with several delightful features which will make you feel this deal is really worth it.

The Apple iPhone 12 comes with the iOS 14, but is upgradable immediately  to iOS 16. In September, you can upgrade to iOS 17.

The Apple iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, 6.1-inch super retina XDR display.

Apple iPhone 12 features a 12MP dual rear camera setup along with a 12MP selfie camera, and more.

