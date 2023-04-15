Splendid Deal! Just pay Rs. 27999 to grab the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 NOW
Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 with a huge price cut on Amazon today.
Amazon is offering a discount of 38 percent on the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy S22 5G.
The initial discount available on Amazon helps you to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 for Rs. 52999.
Although the initial discount of 38% simply makes the deal great, if you wish to further lower the price of the smartphone then you can use exchange and bank offers available on Amazon.
Amazon offers an exchange deal where you get up to Rs. 25000 further off.
To avail the advantage of the exchange deal all you need to have is an old smartphone fulfilling all the conditions mentioned.
Once you are able to grab the discount and maximum benefit of the exchange deal, it can lower the cost of the Galaxy S22 to Rs. 27999.
You can further lower the price of the smartphone by using the bank offers available on Amazon.
The e-commerce platform is offering 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.
While you can also get a 5% instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on the minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.