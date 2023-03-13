Splendid Flipkart Deal slashed iPhone12 price to just 33999
Now, iPhone 12 can be yours for just Rs. 33999 on Flipkart! Yes, you read that right. (Apple)
The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12, which is priced at Rs. 59900 is now available with an initial discount of 9 percent for Rs. 53999 on Flipkart. (Apple)
You can have the 128GB variant at Rs. 57999 against Rs. 64999. (Apple)
Whereas you can have the 256GB variant for Rs. 66999 against Rs. 74900. (Apple)
The deal is not over yet the cost can further come down of all the variants of the iPhone 12 with the help of the exchange and bank offers. (Apple)
If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get another up to Rs. 20000 off on the discounted rate of all the storage variants of the iPhone 12. (Apple)
With the help of the discount, the cost of the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 can come down to Rs. 33999, 128GB to 37999 and 256GB to 46999. (Apple)
Meanwhile, the bank offers being provided on the phone include 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs. 750, on orders of Rs. 5000 and above. (Unsplash)
You can also get 10 percent off on American Express Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 7500 and above; among others. (Apple)
The Apple iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset and comes with a 6.1 inch super retina XDR display. (Apple)
The iPhone 12 sports 12MP dual rear camera setup along with a 12MP selfie camera. (Apple)