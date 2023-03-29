Splendid price cut! Grab the Samsung Galaxy M33 for JUST Rs. 4299; SAVE Rs. 20700
This awesome Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut lets you take home the Rs. 24999 Samsung Galaxy M33 for just Rs. 4299. Check details.
Amazon has a wonderful deal on the Samsung Galaxy M33 which will let you save big.
The 6GB+128GB variant of the smartphone retails on the website for a price of Rs. 24999 but you have a chance to nab it for just Rs. 4299.
The first part of this deal is the flat discount of 28 percent which brings down the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 17999.
But if that does not impress you, then you can cut down another significant chuck of the price by taking advantage of the exchange offer on the platform.
Currently, there is also an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 13700. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this.
However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone.
If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you will have to pay just Rs. 4299 for the Samsung Galaxy M33. This way you can save Rs. 20700 on the phone.
The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor with 12 band support for a 5G experience.
The phone gets a 6.6-inch LCD display and sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of 50MP main camera, 5MP ultrawide lens, and two 2MP depth and macro sensors.
The smartphone also gets a massive 6000 mAh battery along with 25W wired charging support.
--