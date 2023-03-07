Splendid sale! Massive price drop on Samsung Galaxy M33; Get it for just Rs. 849
The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is now available with a huge price drop on Amazon. (Amazon)
Amazon is currently offering various offers and discounts which could lower the price of the smartphone and make it available for just Rs. 849. Check out how. (Amazon)
Currently, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is available at a discount of 36 percent on Amazon. (Amazon)
The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, which is originally priced at Rs. 24999, is currently priced at just Rs. 15999 on Amazon. (Amazon)
But here’s the best part! The deal is not just limited to the initial discount. You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying the exchange offers and bank deals. (Amazon)
If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get up to Rs. 15150 off on the smartphone. Do note, the exchange value depends on how expensive the phone is. (Amazon)
But if you are able to get the full value of the exchange offer and add it to the initial discount, you can take the Samsung Galaxy M33 home for just Rs. 849. (Amazon)
Additionally, there are several bank offers which can further reduce the price of Samsung Galaxy M33. (Amazon)
You can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 500 on IDBI Bank Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 2000. (Amazon)
The phone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 1280 chipset, a quad camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 6000 mAh battery. (Amazon)