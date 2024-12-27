Squid Games Season 2, Singham Again to Nirangal Moondru - Top 6 OTT releases to watch this weekend
Streaming platforms are offering a diverse mix of movies and web series this week, with plenty of new options to enjoy as the year draws to a close. From high-stakes thrillers to romantic dramas, there's something for everyone to watch this weekend.
Squid Games Season 2: The South Korean thriller series "Squid Game" returns on December 26. The plot picks up with the winner of the first season, who reenters the deadly game seeking revenge on the Front Man while aiming to end the brutal competition once and for all.
Singham Again: Ajay Devgn returns as DCP Bajirao Singham in the latest instalment of Rohit Shetty’s action-packed cop universe. Premiering today on December 27, this film brings together a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and more.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 sees Kartik Aaryan continuing his successful streak with the biggest opening of his career. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie delves into paranormal events linked to the haunted legacy of Manjulika, with Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri among the cast.
Your Fault: The Spanish romantic film "Your Fault" premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 27. Based on Mercedes Ron’s novel, the film explores the question of whether love can endure through all the challenges it faces.
Zebra: In "Zebra," Surya, a bank employee, faces a life-threatening situation after helping his girlfriend fix a costly mistake at her job. His actions draw the ire of Aadhi, a multi-millionaire who demands a huge sum, putting Surya’s life in danger. Watch it now on Aha.
Khoj: This mystery thriller, starring Sharib Hashmi and Anupriya Goenka, centres on Ved’s desperate mission to uncover the truth behind his wife Meera’s unsettling disappearance. Directed by Prabal Baruah, "Khoj" is now available for streaming on ZEE5.