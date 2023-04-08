Staggering Deal! Buy iPhone 12 priced at just 34900 on Amazon

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 08, 2023
 Amazon is offering a huge price cut on iPhone 12. Read here to know about the details of the price cut.

 Amazon is offering 8 percent initial discount on iPhone 12 making its price fall to 59900 from its original price of 64900.

You can further drive down the price of iPhone 12 with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

 Amazon is offering a huge exchange deal where you get up to Rs. 25000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone.

However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone.

You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

 If you are able to bag both the initial discount and exchange deal then you can bring home iPhone 12 for just Rs. 34900.

Amazon is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI.

That means you can take home the iPhone 12 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in instalments, without any added interest.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced the date for WWDC 2023 where it will reveal iOS 17, which the iPhone 12 will receive, giving users access to top new features.

