Standout smartphones under 40000: Samsung Galaxy A54, Oppo Reno 8 5G, iQOO 9, more
Photo Credit: Pexels
In case you're searching for smartphones that offer great performance and cameras under Rs. 40000, then there are several great options available. These include the latest Samsung Galaxy A54, Oppo Reno 8 5G, and iQOO 9. Check them out here.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Buy here
Samsung Galaxy A54: The Exynos 1380 chipset-powered Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ super AMOLED 120Hz display, and 50MP + 12MP + 5MP camera setup.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Samsung Galaxy A54 comes at a starting price of Rs. 38999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Buy here
Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Priced at Rs. 34999, the Edge 30 Pro pacjs a 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED 144Hz display, a 4800mAh battery with 68W wired charging, stock Android experience, and the power of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
For photography, Motorola Edge 30 Pro boasts a triple camera setup at the back of 50MP + 50MP + 2 MP and 60MP selfie camera.
Photo Credit: Oppo
Buy here
Oppo Reno 8 5G: Currently priced at Rs. 26500 for a 128GB storage variant on Flipkart, it is perfect for photography with its 50MP led triple camera setup.
Photo Credit: Oppo
The Reno 8 5G comes with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset along with a 4500mAh battery with 80W Supervooc charging support.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Buy here
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Currently priced at Rs. 33499 on Amazon, the Galaxy S21 FE has a triple-camera setup of 12MP + 12MP + 8MP. At the front, it gets a 32 MP selfie camera.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Galaxy S21 FE 5G brings a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the performance of the Exynos 2100 chipset.
Photo Credit: iQOO
Buy here
iQOO 9 5G: Despite the launch of iQOO 11 series, iQOO 9 comes as a cheaper yet powerful option to get under Rs. 40000.
Photo Credit: iQOO
Check here
Priced at Rs. 35990, iQOO 9 5G packs Snapdragon 888+ chipset, a 48MP Gimbal Camera system, and a 120Hz 10Bit AMOLED Display.