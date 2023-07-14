Starting your UPSC preparation? Check these critical strategies and apps to crack the exam
If you're a beginner preparing for the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam in India, here are some strategies and apps to help you get started:
Understand the Exam Pattern: Familiarize yourself with the exam pattern, which includes the preliminary exam (objective type), the mains exam (descriptive type), and the interview (personality test). Understand the syllabus for each stage and the marking scheme.
Gather Study Materials: Collect the necessary study materials such as textbooks, reference books, previous year's question papers, and current affairs magazines.
Create a Study Plan: Develop a well-structured study plan that covers all the subjects and topics in the syllabus.
Focus on Basic Concepts: Start by building a strong foundation in the basic concepts of each subject.
Read Newspapers and Magazines: Stay updated with current affairs by reading newspapers like The Hindu, The Indian Express, or any other reliable publications. Additionally, refer to magazines like Yojana, Kurukshetra, and Economic and Political Weekly for in-depth analysis.
There are various apps available these days that can help you prepare for UPSC strategically. Some of these are:
InsightsIAS: It provides daily current affairs updates, editorial analysis, and study materials for UPSC preparation.
Civilsdaily: It focuses on current affairs for UPSC preparation. It offers daily news analysis, editorial summaries, and quizzes based on current events.
Vajiram and Ravi: It provides video lectures, study materials, and test series. The app covers various subjects and is beneficial for self-study.
Unacademy: The app provides video lectures, live classes, study materials, and mock tests conducted by experienced educators.
BYJU'S: The app provides interactive video lessons, study materials, and mock tests to help aspirants in their preparation.