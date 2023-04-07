Steal deal! Get Oppo A78 5G for just 1299 against 21999 on Amazon today; here's how

Published Apr 07, 2023
Oppo A78 5G worth Rs. 21999 can be yours under Rs. 2000 today.

You can make the phone affordable by availing  the discount, exchange, and bank offers on Amazon.

Along with these offers you can also opt for EMI to get the device.

The Oppo A78 5G is available at a discount of 14% for Rs. 18999 against Rs. 21999 on Amazon.

Your old smartphone can fetch you up to Rs. 17700 extra off on exchange.

On availing the discount and exchange (if you get max value), the cost of the phone can come down to Rs. 1299.

Amazon is also offering 4 bank offers on the handset.

Customers of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and HSBC can avail the bank offer on the Oppo A78 5G.

The Oppo A78 5G gets a 6.56 inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The phone houses a 50MP main rear camera, 5000mAH battery along with 33W SUPERVOOC charging support, and more.

