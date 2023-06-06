Steal deal! Google Pixel 6a price falls to new LOW in this Flipkart deal
Since the launch of the Pixel 7a, its predecessor, the Google Pixel 6a, has been consistently experiencing price reductions. Flipkart is offering an enticing deal that might be just right for you.
The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version of the Google Pixel 6a is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs. 28999, as per the price listing.
This deal is quite appealing considering the device's original launch price of Rs. 43999.
This means the deal offers a straight discount of Rs. 15000 or a total savings of 34 percent.
In bank offers, HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions offer Rs. 1000 off.
This brings the price to just Rs. 27999.
However, after the launch of Google Pixel 7a, should you buy a Google Pixel 6a?
Google Pixel 6a features a bright and vibrant OLED display measuring 6.1 inches.
The phone is powered by the Tensor chip and runs on Android 13, incorporating the Material You theme for an exceptional "Android experience."
It maintains dual 12MP cameras and is supported by a 4410mAh battery with 18W charging capability. The Google Pixel 6a comes in a dual-tone colour design and an eye-catching visor.