Steal Deal! Grab Samsung Galaxy M53 for just 2999; here is how 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 29, 2023
Amazon is offering a huge price cut on Samsung Galaxy M53. Check the deal and save a massive amount of money.

The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy M53 6GB + 128GB variant is Rs. 32999. Amazon is offering 20% discount on the phone.

With an initial discount of 20 percent, Amazon is offering to save you as much as Rs. 5000.

Another Amazon offer on this phone is the exchange deal.

The e-commerce site's exchange offer is worth Rs. 25000, making the price of the smartphone fall even further.

The discounted amount on the exchange deal depends on the resale value of the old device you trade-in.

After the accumulate of both the offers you can grab the smartphone for just Rs. 2999.

You can further lower the price of the smartphone by using the bank offers available on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120HZ.

The device also comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support and a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera.  

