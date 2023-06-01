Steal deal! iPhone 14 Plus discount is simply massive
iPhone 14 Plus discount is massive and it is available right now on Amazon.
iPhone 14 Plus discount means that you can buy this smartphone that is the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but at a very low price.
So, why should you buy the iPhone 14 Plus? Well, it packs great cameras, a fast processor, and the biggest display in an iPhone. It will also get the latest Apple software in the form of iOS 17.
iPhone 14 Plus discount is available on Amazon along with a number of other offers.
Originally priced at Rs. 89900 on Amazon, the latest iPhone 14 Plus price cut means you have to pay a very reduced price.
The iPhone 14 Plus price cut brings the rate down to Rs. 80999. This is a substantial initial discount of 10 percent.
iPhone 14 Plus also has an exchange deal and bank offers that will reduce the price even further.
The exchange deal is worth up to Rs. 25500 if you trade in your old smartphone. The money you get will depend on the quality and working order of your old phone.
The bank offers on iPhone 14 Plus include a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Credit Card and Debit Card transactions and a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC card.