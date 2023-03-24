Steal deal on Amazon! Oppo F21s Pro 5G price crashes to Rs. 4999 today (Oppo)
Oppo F21s Pro 5G can be purchased online from ecommerce websites or from stores. (Oppo)
But where will you get the best deals to grab? The Oppo F21s Pro 5G is available on Amazon with amazing offers. (Oppo)
With a discount of 19 percent, the Oppo F21s Pro 5G (8GB+128GB) can be purchased for Rs. 25999 against Rs. 31999 on Amazon. (Oppo)
While on exchange, you can get further up to Rs. 21000 off on the phone on Amazon. (Oppo)
With the help of the discount and exchange offer, the price of the Oppo F21s Pro 5G can come down to Rs. 4999 on Amazon today. (Oppo)
You can opt for bank offers too. (Oppo)
Meanwhile, the Oppo F21s Pro 5G is also available on Oppo Store at a discounted rate of Rs. 25999, along with other offers. (Oppo)
The Oppo F21s Pro 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and gets a screen size of 6.43 inches. (Oppo)
Equipped with a 4500mAh battery, the phone also houses a main camera of 64MP, macro camera of 2MP, mono camera of 2MP, and a front camera of 16MP. (Oppo)