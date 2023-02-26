Steal deal on Google Pixel 6a! Get it for 8999 against 43999 this way (Flipkart)
Google Pixel 6a worth Rs. 43999 can be bought under Rs. 9000 today. (Amazon)
Buy here
Pixel 6a is available with amazing price drop offers on Flipkart and Amazon. (HT Tech)
On Flipkart, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Google Pixel 6a can be availed for Rs. 8999. (HT Tech)
Flipkart is offering a discount of 31 percent on the device. After which, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 29999. (HT Tech)
Click here
If you opt for the exchange offer, you can get a further up to Rs. 21000 off on Pixel 6a on Flipkart.
(HT Tech)
On Amazon, the same variant of the Pixel 6a is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 30249. (Flipkart)
On exchange, you can further get a price reduction by up to Rs. 18050 on Pixel 6a on Amazon.
After the discount and exchange offer, the price of Google Pixel 6a can come down to Rs. 12199 on Amazon. (Google)
Flipkart and Amazon are also have separate bank offers on the device to reduce the final rate further. (HT Tech)
Read more
Google Pixel 6a runs on Google Tensor Processor, gets a 6.14 inch full HD+ display, dual camera setup, and more. (Amazon)