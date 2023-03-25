Steal deal! Oppo A74 5G price drops to 13990 from 20990; Plus FREEBIES
Amazon has introduced an interesting deal on a budget smartphone that will get you some freebies too! Check out the Oppo A74 5G deal. (HT Tech)
This Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset-powered smartphone comes with a 6.49-Inch FHD+ Punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 60HZ.
Oppo A74 5G features a triple camera set-up headlined by a 48MP Wide Angle Main Camera coupled with a 2MP Macro Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. (HT Tech)
Oppo A74 5G retail price, or MRP, is Rs. 20990. However, an Amazon deal will let you save a flat 26 percent on Oppo A74 5G. (HT Tech)
Yes, without any card offers and exchange deals, you can get the Oppo A74 for just Rs. 15490. (HT Tech)
Well, it will be even cheaper if you pay via the Standard Chartered Bank Credit Card as you can get a 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500. (HT Tech)
After this discount, Oppo A74 5G will cost you Rs. 13990.
On top of it, Amazon is also offering a massive up to Rs. 14650 exchange offer. But you may not get the full discount while exchanging your old smartphone.
But still, you will be able to fetch a good discount while exchanging your old smartphone.
Apart from this, you will also get 6 months free Spotify Premium subscription as a freebie via this deal.