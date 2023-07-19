Steal Deal! Samsung Galaxy M04 price cut from Rs. 11999 to just Rs. 6999; grab 42% discount
Want to buy a smartphone under Rs. 7000 with exclusive features? Then check out this Amazon deal.
Amazon is offering a 42% initial discount on Samsung Galaxy M04.
The Samsung Galaxy M04 can be yours for just Rs. 6999 instead of Rs. 11999 on Amazon due to the huge discount.
There is more to the deal than just this whopping discount! You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of bank and exchange offers.
Amazon is offering exchange offers which gives you up to Rs.6600 off.
Keep this in mind that the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.
On Flipkart you can also get 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000.
The Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with powerful MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core 2.3GHz with Android 12, One UI Core 4.1.
The smartphone sports 6.5-inch LCD, HD+ resolution with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 269 PPI with 16M colour.
You also get an amazing dual camera setup of 13MP+2MP with this smartphone.
The Galaxy M04 comes with a 5000mAH lithium-ion battery.