Steal deal! Samsung Galaxy M53 price falls under 10000 from 32999; Just buy it this way
If you are a Samsung fan, and want a smartphone at an affordable price, then this mid-range Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut will appeal to you.
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is a solid mid-range smartphone that sports a 108MP primary camera.
It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support completes the package.
The Galaxy M53 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
All of these features are now be available for under Rs. 10000 with this Flipkart deal.
Samsung Galaxy M53 comes at a retail price of Rs. 32999, but you have a chance to nab it at an affordable price.
This interesting deal is offering an initial 21 percent discount on the smartphone. That means you can get this mid-range all-rounder at Rs. 25999.
Amazon has also rolled out some card offers which include up to Rs. 2000 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions.
Not just that, Amazon is also offering a massive up to Rs. 22000 off via exchange deal. However, it may be difficult to nab the whole discount.
But the exchange deal will surely help you to reduce the price by a huge amount. This way, you will easily be able to nab Samsung Galaxy M53 for under Rs. 10000.