Step your way to good health: Unleash the power of walking with these 2 apps
Photo Credit: Pexels
Walking is an excellent exercise for overall health.Regardless of the intensity, walking provides numerous benefits. Here we have listed 2 of the best walking apps that can help you achieve your fitness goals.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Slow-paced walks improve heart health and prevent diabetes. However, they must be slow and continuous walks without breaks.
Photo Credit: Pexels
ALso, by increasing the intensity of your walks, you can achieve even greater benefits. Long walks decrease the risk of early death and cancer. Walking is a powerful tool for improving longevity.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Walking engages major muscle groups in the lower body. Glutes and quads are among the muscle groups involved. Walks provide a gentle workout for the lower body.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Enhancing your walking routine with upper body exercises. If walking is your primary form of physical activity, incorporate exercises targeting the upper body. You can carry weights while walking.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Try these simple upper body exercises while walking: Hold a water bottle in each hand and raise your arms alternately. Rotate your arms in a circular motion. Punch the air with light weights, simulating boxing movements. Any movement of the arms and uper body is enough.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Maximize your workout by incorporating squats during your walk. Find a bench in a park or along your route. Perform squats by sitting down and standing up from the bench.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Make walking more enjoyable by turning it into a friendly competition. Walk with a friend and create fun challenges.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Recommended Apps to Enhance Your Walking Experience: 1. Strava: Track and analyze your walks, set goals, and connect with a community of walkers. 2. Zombies, Run!: Add an element of adventure to your walks with this immersive app that turns walking into a thrilling game.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
3. Walkmeter: Track your progress, view maps, and receive audio cues to keep you motivated during your walks. Get started today and enjoy the countless benefits of walking!