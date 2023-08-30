Still looking for Raksha Bandhan gifts? Check out these 5 tech gift ideas for your sister
Last-minute Raksha Bandhan gift shopping is really tough. But worry not, check out the list of 5 amazing tech gadgets that will make your sister happy.
Marshall Acton 2 Bluetooth speaker: If your sister is a music lover and likes it really loud, then this will be the best gift for her.
The speaker supports Bluetooth version 5.0 and offers uninterrupted sound at a range of up to 30 feet. You can easily control the speaker with the Marshall Bluetooth app or manually through the device. The speaker is available at a discounted price of Rs.26962 on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Is your sister a fitness enthusiast and loves fashion? Then this smartwatch would be perfect. It has plenty of features with amazing design and looks.
The smartwatch comes with various health monitoring features such as Advanced Sleep Analysis and women's health. Additionally, it has more than 90 workout modes. The phone is available at a discounted price of Rs.11990
Apple 2021 iPad Mini: Creative minds need creative devices and the Apple iPad would be a great choice for your sister this Rakhi.
The iPad features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide colour. It is powered with an A15 Bionic chip for smooth performance. The iPad is available at a discounted price of Rs.49470.
Oppo A78: If your sister is looking for a smartphone upgrade then the Oppo A78 is one feature-filled phone that she will totally like.
The smartphone features a glow design with 6.56-inch display and a 90Hz refresh rate. It features an AI camera of 50MP and a front camera of 8MP. The smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs.18999, on Amazon.
Kindle 2022: For a reader, there is nothing better than gifting a Kindle. This will be a great choice this Raksha Bandhan.
It has 16GB of storage and offers over 2 million titles to read. It may be a tablet-like device but it works just like a book as it comes with a glare-free and paper-like display. On Amazon, you can get it for Rs.9999.