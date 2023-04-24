Stop your Gmail account being HACKED! Check top tips
Avoid falling prey to hackers! Here are top Gmail tips you must follow to stop hackers from breaking your mail account.
Here are some Gmail tips to keep safe. Essentially, you should never share this information with anyone.
Never share usernames and passwords of your accounts, whether it is related to bank or social media.
Never disclose your Social Security number.
Bank account numbers must remain private to you. Not just emails, you should avoid sharing such details on other platforms too.
Never share your PINs (Personal Identification Numbers).
Never share Credit card numbers.
Never share your mother's maiden name.
Always keep your birthday date secret.
In fact, do not provide any information to the sender of the email.
Also, ensure that you do not download attachments or click any links that are embedded in the email.