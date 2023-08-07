Struggling with low productivity? Check 4 tips and 5 apps to help you improve
Occasional productivity issues are common, but how can we sustain and improve on a consistent basis to impress the boss and ensure a good appraisal as well as a generous pay hike? Learn about 4 helpful tips and 5 productivity apps.
Complete the high-priority task first: Analyze your task list and complete the task with the highest priority and urgency first.
Identify your productive hours: One must know when they are most productive during the day. It helps to complete important tasks easily and efficiently.
Plan your day: Plan your day ahead to stay organized and you don’t miss out on any task be it personal or professional.
Avoid multitasking: Multitasking is the sole reason for poor productivity. Focus on doing one task at a time to improve the productivity and quality of your work. Now, check out the apps to improve productivity.
Zoho: It's an effective time-tracking app that analyses your productivity, progress and performance and gives you detailed feedback.
Toggl: It is an effective time-tracking tool that can be utilized by individuals and businesses to keep track of productivity and performance. It enables users to know how much time they have spent doing different tasks.
Engross: This app enhances your focus and manages distractions. It works on the Pomodoro time management technique which enables you to take small breaks every 25-30 minutes.
Due: It is an app where you can set deadlines and due tasks and it will keep reminding you through notifications. You can also set reminders for specific tasks.
Everhour: It's an effective time-tracking tool that can also be integrated with other project management tools such as Asana, GitHub, ClickUp and more.