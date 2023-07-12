Study blues? Here are top 5 motivational apps and 5 tips to help you stay focused on success

Have realistic goals

Having realistic goals motivates students when it is achieved and it also reduces procrastination of trying to do everything at once.

Stay optimized

Students lose optimism during certain days for various personal reasons. It is essential for them to stay motivated and optimized to complete their study, ignoring all distractions. 

Divide your study plan into small chunks

Dividing your study plan into small chunks enables you to cover your syllabus quickly and efficiently.

Reward yourself

Rewarding yourself after every goal completion is the best way to stay optimized and motivated during exam days when you feel the most pressure.

Study in a positive environment

Your study environment matters, if it is cluttered you will stay distracted most of the time. Hence, always clean your desk or study place.

#Mindful app

This app provides messages to remind you to pause and be present at the moment.

Mantra app

It provides daily affirmation in 10 different categories each day to keep you motivated.

Shine app

An app for self-care that offers meditation, community, and mood-related content.

ThinkUp app

It's an app that helps record positive affirmations to motivate and change your negative mindset.

Motivate app

This app offers motivational speeches, videos, music, and more. 

